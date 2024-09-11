5.7 magnitude quake felt in Islamabad, Punjab & KPK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck northern Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon, jolting the capital city of Islamabad, as well as areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to details, the national seismic monitoring centre (NSMC) has confirmed that the quake which was felt by thousands of people, causing panic and disruption in daily activities, private news channels reported.

Fortunately, no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties have been reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Southern Punjab, with a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Dera Ismail Khan,Peshawar, Swat, Gujranwala, Multan, Malakand, Lower Dir, Sangla, Bala kot , Sargodha, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Chichawatni, Kamalia, Hangu, Charsadda, and other cities.