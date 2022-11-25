UrduPoint.com

5.7 Million Public Wheat Stock Available In Pakistan: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

5.7 million public wheat stock available in Pakistan: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Friday informed that 5.798 million metric ton (MT) reservoirs of public wheat stock was available in Pakistan.

In a written reply, Minster for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema told the National Assembly that out of 5.798 million MT, the PASSCO's balance stock was 2.188 million MT, Punjab had 2.595 million MT, Sindh had 0.806 million MT, KP had 0.159 million MT and Baluchistan had 49,630 MT.

Punjab had carried forward 0.508 million MT stock by May 1st, 2022 and after the procurement of 4.434 million MT, total stock of the province raised 4.943 million MT out of which the province release 2.348 million MT and the balance stock remained 2.595 million MT, the House was told.

The province of Sindh had carried forward 50,000 MT stock of wheat by May 1st, 2022 and after the procurement of 0.883 million MT wheat, the total stock raised by 1.061 million MT out of which the province released 0.254 million MT and the balance stock remained 0.806 million MT.

The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had carried forward 40.212 MT Wheat stock by May 1st, 2022 and after the procurement of 0.460 million MT wheat, the total stock raised by 0.

501 million MT wheat out of which the province the released 0.341 million MT wheat and remained with the balance stock of 0.159 million MT wheat.

The province of Baluchistan had carried forward 20,000 MT stock May 1st, 2022 and after the procurement 29,630 MT wheat, the total stock raised by 49,630 MT. The province did not released wheat so far therefore remained with the balance stock of 49,630 MT wheat.

Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation Ltd (PASSCO) had carried forward total wheat stock of 1.232 million MT by 1st May, 2022 and after the procurement of 1.266 million MT wheat, the total stock raised by 3.479 million MT out of which PESSCO released 1.291 million MT wheat and remained with the balance stock of 2.188 million MT of Wheat.

According to the data presented to the NA, the total wheat stock of Pakistan carried forward by May 1st, 2022 was 1.831 million MT and after the procurement of 6.614 million MT wheat by all provinces including PASSCO, the total stock of Pakistan raised by 10.035 million MT and after the release 4.236 million MT wheat out of stock buy all provinces including PASSCO, the total balance stock remained 5.798 million MT.

