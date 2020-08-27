57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12721 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 174893 people were screened for the virus till August 26, out of which 57 more were reported positive.

As many as 11614 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.