UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

57 More Corona Cases Recorded In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:08 AM

57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16642 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16642 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 373,243 people were screened for the virus till November 20, out of which 57 more were reported positive.

As many as 15,972 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 158 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan November Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure provision of education, c ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes UN Agencies Will More Actively Offer ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

1 hour ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

1 hour ago

Humanitarian Efforts Will Help Reach Political Set ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.