57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :About 57 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16642 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 373,243 people were screened for the virus till November 20, out of which 57 more were reported positive.

As many as 15,972 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 158 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.