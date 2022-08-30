UrduPoint.com

57 More Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

57 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikanadar has said that 57 new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 34 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 10 in Lahore, three each in Vehari and Gujranwala , two in Okara, one each in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 1,090 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while three people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 262 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province whereas 63 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 264,182 indoor and 61,091 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 371 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Punjab Died Kasur Okara Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Mandi Bahauddin Nankana Sahib Vehari From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to t ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to the famous singer "Nayyara Noor ..

39 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

3 hours ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

5 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.