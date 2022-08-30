57 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikanadar has said that 57 new dengue cases have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 34 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 10 in Lahore, three each in Vehari and Gujranwala , two in Okara, one each in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 1,090 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year while three people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 262 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province whereas 63 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 264,182 indoor and 61,091 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 371 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.