57 More Infected With Dengue Virus In Rawalpindi

Published October 19, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 57 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,777.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that among the new cases,11 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, eight each from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Chaklala cantonment and Kahutta, while one of each case arrived from Potohar rural, Taxila, Kalar Syeda and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 203 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 77 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), 73 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and 53 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 145 tested positive, with 107 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Dr Sajjad added that three patients were in a critical position at BBH.

The health official expressed the hope that in the coming days, dengue fever patients would witness a decrease as weather conditions were changing.

However, he advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it was a suitable time for a mosquito bite./395

