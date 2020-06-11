UrduPoint.com
57 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad District

57 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :About 57 more new coronavirus positive cases Wednesday surfaced in Hyderabad district taking the tally to 1,330 including 655 active cases.

According to district authorities, 23 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 12 in Liaquat University Hospital, two in Isra Hospital, three in Government Kohsar Hospital, three each in Agha Khan University Hospital and SIUT, one each in NICH and Ziauddin and two cases in OICD at Karachi.

As many as 643 people have recovered while 33 have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the district.

