57 New Cases Of Dengue Recorded In Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The 57 new cases were recorded in Rawalpindi during past 24 hours, increasing the number of patients under treatment in allied hospitals to 100.
According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, this year's total positive cases reached 501. Pothohar Town remains the top contributing and the most affected area.
27 patients from Pothohar Town were reported alone during the last 24 hours. Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas also reported 9 dengue patients in one day.
The district administration along with allied departments had directed strict actions against violation of dengue SOP.
The surveillance and response have been further enhanced to control any possible outbreak at a massive level.
