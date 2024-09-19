Open Menu

57 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed 57 new cases of dengue in Punjab

in the last 24 hours as 55 of them were recorded in Rawalpindi alone.

Bahawalpur and Faisalabad each reported one case.

Over the last week, 293 new cases have emerged across the province, bringing the total number

of infections in Punjab to 843 in 2024. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department

reassured the public that they had made all necessary arrangements for dengue prevention

with government hospitals fully equipped with essential medicines and treatments.

The health department has issued an advisory urging citizens to keep their surroundings clean

and dry to prevent the spread of the virus. They emphasized the need for public cooperation

with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.

The department also set up a free helpline (1033) for individuals seeking treatment, information,

or wishing to lodge complaints related to dengue.

