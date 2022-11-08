UrduPoint.com

57 New Development Projects Of District Council Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

57 new development projects of district council approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Officer District Council Sargodha Asadullah on Tuesday said that the Punjab government had approved 57 new development projects for Sargodha with an estimated cost of Rs 460 million in the current financial budget 2022-23.

Talking to APP here, he said the projects would be completed in tehsil Sargodha, Kot Moman and Sillanwali for which tenders had been issued. He added that the schemes were related to roads, drains and PCC work.

The schemes were regularly monitored by Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir andthe chief officer District Council,he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Budget Sargodha Nasir Sillanwali (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen t ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen their multidimensional partners ..

58 minutes ago
 HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, ..

HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account Event in London, UK

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassin ..

PTI leaders reject FIR registered against assassination attempt on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.