57 new development projects of district council approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Officer District Council Sargodha Asadullah on Tuesday said that the Punjab government had approved 57 new development projects for Sargodha with an estimated cost of Rs 460 million in the current financial budget 2022-23.

Talking to APP here, he said the projects would be completed in tehsil Sargodha, Kot Moman and Sillanwali for which tenders had been issued. He added that the schemes were related to roads, drains and PCC work.

The schemes were regularly monitored by Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir andthe chief officer District Council,he added.