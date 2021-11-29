UrduPoint.com

57 POs Among 69 Criminals Arrested In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:43 PM

57 POs among 69 criminals arrested in multan

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 69 criminals including 57 proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched against criminals across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 69 criminals including 57 proclaimed offenders during a crackdown launched against criminals across the district.

According to police sources, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 57 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended 12 other criminals during the crackdown and recovered 1.470 kg Hashish, three pistols, one carbine and rounds from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

