57 power pilferers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 57 power pilferers from different parts of its region during the last 24 hours.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO anti-theft teams launched a crackdown on power pilferage and succeeded in nabbing those involved in electricity theft through different modes in Faisalabad First, Faisalabad Second, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and Sargodha circles.

FESCO removed electricity supply meters of the pilferers and imposed a total of Rs 4.5 million fine on the accused and recovered Rs 115,000 from them initially.

Separate electricity theft cases were registered against the power pilferers, he added.