57 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 57 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday.

The task force teams have raided various places, registered 22 new cases and caught four power pilferers with red-handed.

Over Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.