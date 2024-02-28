Open Menu

57 Power Pilferers Nabbed Across MEPCO Region

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 07:21 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 57 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region here on Wednesday

The task force teams have raided various places, registered 22 new cases and caught four power pilferers with red-handed.

Over Rs 4.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

