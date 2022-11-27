UrduPoint.com

57 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 57 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 71,978 electricity units, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Pakistan

