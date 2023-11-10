Open Menu

57 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

57 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 57 power pilferers in a day during ongoing operations across the region.

The task force teams raided various places and registered cases against 43 power pilferers while 11 power pilferers were arrested on the spot while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 4.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Fine Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path t ..

Wasim Akram shares insight about Pakistan's path to World Cup semi-finals

1 hour ago
 Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-h ..

Fiza Ali can't tolerate criticism towards her ex-husband

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riy ..

Pakistan welcomes Islamic Summit to be held in Riyadh tomorrow: FO

2 hours ago
 PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

2 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

4 hours ago
IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

5 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

5 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan