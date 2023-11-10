57 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 57 power pilferers in a day during ongoing operations across the region.

The task force teams raided various places and registered cases against 43 power pilferers while 11 power pilferers were arrested on the spot while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 4.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

APP/sak