MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan ElectricPowerCompany (MEPCO)have caught 57 powerpilferersduring separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different placesin Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 78,783 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 14 power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.