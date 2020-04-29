57 profiteers imposed fined in Faisalabad

A vigorous crackdown on profiteers and hoarders is continuing across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A vigorous crackdown on profiteers and hoarders is continuing across the district.

In this regard, price control magistrates imposed Rs 89,000 fine on 57 profiteers in various markets and bazaars on fourth of Ramazan.

They also got a case registered against a shopkeeper over violation of the law and sent him behind the bars.

The magistrates held 1,264 inspections on the day and took action against vendors of fruit, vegetable and other daily-use items over overcharging.