57 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.
A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistratesinspected 814 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 57 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 63,000 on them.