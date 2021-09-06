57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed fine on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price control magistratesinspected 814 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 57 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 63,000 on them.