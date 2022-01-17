57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

UrduPoint.com

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.93,000 on 57 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.93,000 on 57 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in the district, on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 57 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.93,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

