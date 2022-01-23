57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 84,000 on 57 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistratesinspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 57shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.