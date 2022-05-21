57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs91,500 on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs91,500 on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that magistrates inspected 792 shops in various markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs91,500 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.