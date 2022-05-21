UrduPoint.com

57 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 08:10 PM

57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs91,500 on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs91,500 on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that magistrates inspected 792 shops in various markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs91,500 on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Greek Foreign Ministry Dismisses Claims of Violati ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Dismisses Claims of Violation of Turkey's Airspace

1 minute ago
 FTO acting as public relief-oriented institution

FTO acting as public relief-oriented institution

1 minute ago
 Two bike lifter held, 31 motorcycles recovered

Two bike lifter held, 31 motorcycles recovered

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson congratulates Australia's new PM

UK's Johnson congratulates Australia's new PM

1 minute ago
 Shireen Mazari arrested in land encroachment case

Shireen Mazari arrested in land encroachment case

51 minutes ago
 Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.