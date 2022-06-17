57 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs131,000 on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that magistrates inspected 798 shops in various markets as well as bazaars of the city and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.