57 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 09:51 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs.127,000 on 57 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected 876 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 57 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.127,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

