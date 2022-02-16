57 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on 57 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected variousshops in different markets and bazaars and found 57 shopkeepers involved in profiteeringbesides imposing Rs 94,000 fine.