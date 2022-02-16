UrduPoint.com

57 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 94,000 on 57 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected variousshops in different markets and bazaars and found 57 shopkeepers involved in profiteeringbesides imposing Rs 94,000 fine.

More Stories From Pakistan

>