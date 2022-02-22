UrduPoint.com

57 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

57 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 98,000 fine on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

40 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

50 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>