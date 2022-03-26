UrduPoint.com

57 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 07:51 PM

57 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 117,000 fine on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 117,000 fine on 57 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Ka ..

PM lashes out at Nawaz Sharif in his address at Kamalia

7 minutes ago
 MSPH Thesis Defence held at JSMU

MSPH Thesis Defence held at JSMU

13 seconds ago
 Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

Int'l Squash C'ship kicks off

15 seconds ago
 China huge potential market for olive products fro ..

China huge potential market for olive products from Pakistan

16 seconds ago
 FBR registered 33 percent growth in Sales Tax from ..

FBR registered 33 percent growth in Sales Tax from Sugar Sector

18 seconds ago
 Imran Khan's lively innings pushed opposition to d ..

Imran Khan's lively innings pushed opposition to dead-end street; Fayyaz Chohan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>