57 shops, 6 restaurants sealed over violating business operating hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A total of 57 shops and six restaurants have been sealed in Lahore for violating official business operating hours as part of the ongoing efforts to combat smog.

The district administration Lahore remained active until late night to enforce the orders for markets to close at 8 pm and restaurants to close at 10 pm. The crackdown continued across all tehsils without discrimination. In Model Town tehsil, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Yousuf, three shops were sealed. In City tehsil, led by Assistant Commissioner Rai Babar, 10 shops were sealed. In Allama Iqbal Town tehsil, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, 24 shops were sealed for violating operating hours. The AC called the police on the spot upon resistance of shopkeepers while a case was registered against the shopkeeper.

In Ravi tehsil, led by Assistant Commissioner Ravi Tariq Bashir, two shops were sealed. In Raiwind tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir, two shops were sealed for similar violations.

In Wahga Zone tehsil, under Assistant Commissioner Amir Butt, 10 shops were sealed. In Shalimar Tehsil, under AC Dr Anam Fatima, four shops were sealed. Similarly in tehsil Nishtar Town, under AC Muhammad Saleem Aasi, two shops were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged the public to take precautions during the ongoing smog, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, wear masks, and protect vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health issues from the harmful effects of air pollution. He stressed that public health remains a top priority and called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of smog and air pollution, adding that strict action will be taken against violators, with no exceptions.

For any information or complaints, citizens can contact the DC Office Control Room at 0300-0002345 via Whatsapp or through the office's social media platforms, he added.