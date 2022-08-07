UrduPoint.com

57 Vaccinators Get Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas, on behalf of the Primary and Secondary Health Department distributed 70-CC motorcycles to 57 vaccinators at a ceremony held at his office on Sunday.

CEO Health Dr Afzal Bhalli, Dr Waseem Mirza and Dr Ahmed Nasir were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that extension programme for immunization was the foundation of a healthy society. To make it successful, vaccinators were provided with logistics and motorcycles along with POL, Android mobile phone and vaccination to go to work in the field, he added.

He said that it was the responsibility of parents to get their children immunized to protect them from more than 10 deadly diseases.

He said the data of vaccination process of children was being digitized through whichparents would be informed about the missing injection through SMS on the mobile phoneand performance of vaccinators could also be monitored.

