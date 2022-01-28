5700 kites seized, nine arrested

The police on Friday arrested nine kite sellers besides seizing over 5700 kites and 39 kite flying string rolls under a crackdown launched against kite flying ban violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested nine kite sellers besides seizing over 5700 kites and 39 kite flying string rolls under a crackdown launched against kite flying ban violators.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sajjad Hussain for having 5000 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Hamad, Hasam, Usman, Umar and Tufail and seized 235 kites and 23 kite flying string rolls.

Westridge police netted two kite sellers namely Qasim and Nasir on recovery of 450 kites and five kite flying string rolls.

Airport police arrested Shehryar with 20 kites and a string roll.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.