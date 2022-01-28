UrduPoint.com

5700 Kites Seized, Nine Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:09 PM

5700 kites seized, nine arrested

The police on Friday arrested nine kite sellers besides seizing over 5700 kites and 39 kite flying string rolls under a crackdown launched against kite flying ban violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested nine kite sellers besides seizing over 5700 kites and 39 kite flying string rolls under a crackdown launched against kite flying ban violators.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sajjad Hussain for having 5000 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls.

Sadiqabad police rounded up Hamad, Hasam, Usman, Umar and Tufail and seized 235 kites and 23 kite flying string rolls.

Westridge police netted two kite sellers namely Qasim and Nasir on recovery of 450 kites and five kite flying string rolls.

Airport police arrested Shehryar with 20 kites and a string roll.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Nasir

Recent Stories

Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money rec ..

Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money recovered

40 seconds ago
 Police arrest 45 beggars

Police arrest 45 beggars

42 seconds ago
 Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops launch massive CASOs in IIOJK

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet h ..

Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet his family separated 74 years a ..

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns landmi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns landmine blast in Sui

4 minutes ago
 Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

Japanese ambassador calls on Dr. Fehmida

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>