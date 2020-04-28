UrduPoint.com
57000 Masks, 19000 Soaps Hand Over To Tank, Mehsud Press Clubs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

57000 masks, 19000 soaps hand over to Tank, Mehsud Press Clubs

A Social Welfare Organization, in connection of Coronavirus handed over to Tank and Mehsud Press Clubs here on Tuesday to distribute among people of the areas

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : A Social Welfare Organization, in connection of Coronavirus handed over to Tank and Mehsud Press Clubs here on Tuesday to distribute among people of the areas.

Senior Journalist Arshad Yusafzai son of renowned Journalist Rahimullah Yusafazi visited Tank and Mehsud Press Clubs and handed over 24000 masks and 8000 soaps to President Tank Press Club and 33000 masks and 11000 soaps to President Mehsud Press Club.

President Tank Press Club Syed Shah Kundi and other office bearers including Senior Journalists Sheikh Rehmat Ullah, Ihsan Bittani, Irfan Burki, Dr Rafiq Arain, Zafran Miani, Kifayatullah Paracha, Amanullah Marwat, Rizwan Baloch, Tanvir Shah Kundi, Sikandar Hayat Mehsud and others were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Yusafzai said that an awareness campaign in the light of the guideline initiated for the general public to how they could ensure their safety from the outbreak of Coronavirus.

He requested the Presidents of both press clubs to distribute the sanitizers among people of the areas.

