571 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Okara

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 571 patients of COVID-19 were reported in Okara, in which 12 patients were being treated at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and DHQ South City, while 558 others have quarantined themselves at their homes.

This was stated by the spokesperson for district administration and focal person for anti-corona, Deputy Director Khursheed Jilani, here on Wednesday.

He appealed the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19,he advised.