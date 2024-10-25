571 fish farms operational in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Fisheries Department Sargodha Division Shaista Razaaq said on Friday that 571 fish farms were operational in the division and providing fish in the area.

While talking to APP, she said that fish farms had been set up on 13,267 acres of land in the division including Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sargodha.

Shaista Razaaq said that fish species including Rahu, Mori, Thaila, Grass Carp and Tilapai were being produced in those fish farms.

Farmers get 15,625 tonnes fish through the fish farms annually, she added.

She said the department had set up service centres to give guidelines to farmers regarding healthy seed and feed for fish. She said that a fish lab had also been established to analyse chemical ratio in fish ponds.

Shaista Razaaq said that the Fisheries Department was focusing on promotion of the sector and urging farmers for the establishment of more fish farms, as it was a highly revenue generated business.