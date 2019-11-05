UrduPoint.com
571 Power Pilferers Caught During October

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Suppky Company (FESCO) caught 571 power pilferers in 8 districts of its region during October 2019 and disconnected their power supply connections.

FESCO spokesman told APP on Tuesday that FESCO teams checked 116,856 connections of electricity in the region and got cases registered against 243 accused besides imposing fine of Rs 34.453 million on 571 power pilferers.

Giving some details, he said that special teams of FESCO First Circle checked 16,856 electricity connections and caught 113 power pilferers. The company issued them detection bills of 509,450 units and imposed fine of Rs 7.76 million while FIRs were got registered against 45 accused.

Similarly, 13,248 electricity connections were checked in Second Circle where 64 power pilferers were nabbed.

The company issued them detection bills of 982,041 units and imposed fine of Rs 13.1 million on them besides getting cases registered against 13 electricity thieves.

Spokesman told APP that in Jhang Circle, FESCO teams checked 18,780 electricity connections and nabbed 262 power pilferers. Therefore, detection bills of 6,26,440 units were issued to them besides imposing a fine of Rs 9.059 million and getting FIRs registered against 142 accused.

In Sargodha Circle, 67,972 electricity connections were checked and 132 electricity thieves were caught during October. The company issued them detection bills of 253,253 units and imposed a fine of Rs 4.534 million on them besides getting cases registered against 43 accused, he added.

