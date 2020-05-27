UrduPoint.com
573 New Cases Of Coronavirus Detected, 5 More Patients Lost Lives: Murad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :As many as 2327 samples of coronavirus were tested during the last 24 hours, which resulted in 573 new cases while five more patients died lifting the death toll to 374.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement ,Tuesday said 2,327 tests were conducted against which 573 or 24.6 new cases were detected.

The government had tested 161,628 samples so far which had produced 23,507 positives cases which constitutes 14.5 percent, he said.

Murad said overnight five more patients had died taking the death toll to 374 which showed 1.6 percent death ratio.

He added at present 248 patients were in critical condition, of them 49 had been put on ventilators.

At present 14,618 patients were under treatment, including 12,931 or 88 percent in home isolation, 794 or six percent at isolation centers and 893 or six percent in different hospitals.

"This shows that home isolation is being preferred by the patients where government doctors take care of them through phone," he said.

The chief minister said 542 patients were cured during the the last 24 hours and so far 8,515 patients had recovered. "Our recovery ratio from coronavirus is 37 percent," he said.

Giving district-wise break up, he said out of 573 new cases, 467 belonged to Karachi. They included 135 East, 109 Central, 94 South, 77 Korangi, 31 Malir and 21 West.

Hyderabad had 24 cases, Shikarpur 12, Jacobabad 11, Kashmore five, Larkana four, Sukkur three, Umerkot three, Kambar two, Khairpur two, Dadu two and Sanghar one.

The chief minister once again urged the people of Sindh to stay homes, observe lockdown voluntarily, avoid hand shakes and crowding. "This is the only way to contain coronavirus," he said.

