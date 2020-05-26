UrduPoint.com
573 New Cases Of Coronavirus Detected, Five Lost Lives: CM Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

573 new cases of coronavirus detected, five lost lives: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :As many as 2327 samples of coronavirus were tested during last 24 hours which resulted in 573 new cases while five more patients died raising the death toll to 374.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah said 2327 tests were conducted with 573 detected positive. The government has tested 161628 samples so far among which 23507 were positive cases which was around 14.5 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said overnight five more patients died taking the death toll to 374 which showed 1.6 percent death ratio.

He added that at present 248 patients were in critical condition, of them 49 have been put on ventilators, said a statement issued from CM House on Tuesday.

At present 14,618 patients were under treatment, including 12931 or 88 percent in home isolation, 794 or six percent in Isolation Centers and 893 or six percent in different hospitals.

"This shows that home isolation is being preferred by the patients where government doctors take care of them through phone," he said.

The chief minister said 542 patients were cured during the last 24 hours and so far 8515 patients have recovered. "Our recovery ration from coronavirus is 37 percent," he said.

Giving district-wise break up the chief minister said, out of 573 new cases, 467 reported from Karachi including 135 from East, 109 from Central, 94 from South, 77 from Korangi, 31 Malir and 21 from West.

Hyderabad has 24 cases, Shikarpur 12, Jacobabad 11, Kashmore five, Larkana four, Sukkur three, Umerkot three, Kambar two, Khairpur two, Dadu two and Sanghar one, he said.

The chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to stay homes, observe volunteer lockdown, avoid hand shake and crowding. 'This is the only way to contain the Coronavirus spread," he concluded.

