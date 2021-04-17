57,369 COVID-19 shots administered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Since Rawalpindi Health Authority initiated its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 10, around 57,369 people have been jabbed in the district, District Health Coordinator for Coronavirus vaccination Dr Jawad Zahid said here Saturday.

Talking to APP, he informed that 14,859 health workers including 42,510 people with senior citizens have received free of cost shots at 24 government vaccination centres of the district.

He informed that the district health authority has registered a total of 21,882 positive cases to date out of which 20,170 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1712 to others district.

Dr Jawad said that 18,646 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 5149 including 2937 were quarantined at homes and 2212 in isolation.

The health officer told that 117 more confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 105 of Rawalpindi and 12 from outside the district.

"Presently 208 patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 35 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,118 in Institute of Urology, 20 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Hearts International hospital and 3 in District Headquarter Hospital.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours,29 belonged to Rawal Town,23 Potohar town,22 Rawalpindi cant,21 Gujar khan,7 Taxila,6 Islamabad,3 AJK, and one each from KPK, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Kalar Syeda and Kotli Sattian.

