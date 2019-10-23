574 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

In a continued drive against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city,the police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 574 accused so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :In a continued drive against drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the city,the police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 574 accused so far.

Accordingly, City Division Police arrested 133 accused,Cantt Division 109, Civil Lines Division 47, Sadar Division 127, Iqbal Town Division 68 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 90 accused during the crackdown.

Police also recovered more than 213kgs marijuana, 400.5gramsICE, 613grams heroin, 24kgs and 280grams opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kgs Bhang and 4779 liters of liquor from the criminals.