UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

574 Vehicles Issued Challan Tickets Till May

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

574 vehicles issued challan tickets till May

Traffic wardens of the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Traffic wardens of the Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) have been directed to accelerate the ongoing campaign against tinted glass vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mazhar Iqbal said on Thursday a comprehensive campaign had been launched against vehicles with tinted glasses, terming it a security risk.

He said all the wardens, beat in-charges, sector in-charges and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) had been directed to take strict action against vehicles with tinted glasses without any discrimination.

He stressed that no one would be allowed to violate traffic rules, saying that the campaign would be made effective and result-oriented.

The CTO further stated that special campaigns were also launched in the past to educate commuters about the observance of traffic rules which are meant for their own safety.

A spokesperson said that a CTP, under a special campaign, removed tinted glasses till May and issued challan to 574 slips to the violators. CTP had started the special campaign given the security situation, he added.

He maintained that special squads were constituted to check for violators while several vehicles were also impounded in different police stations and imposed fine Rs 287000 to the violators.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi May All

Recent Stories

Open Russia opposition group says disbanding under ..

37 seconds ago

Somalian Rivals Agree to Hold Elections Within 60 ..

38 seconds ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Proceeding Ahead of ..

40 seconds ago

US to Discuss 80Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Donation, ..

42 seconds ago

UK PM hits back after ex-aide alleges pandemic lie ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister for enhanced int'l cooperation unde ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.