5,743 drivers, riders challaned in Karachi

The Karachi Police on Friday on the directives of Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon in its special campaign titled "No Helmet No Ride, One-way or Wrong Way and Fancy number plates" challaned around 5,743 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of one-way, not wearing helmets and fancy number plates/tinted glasses recovered Rs. 1.3 million in terms of fine

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 1752 motorcycles.

As per details, the South District Traffic and Police issued 1377 tickets, City 672, Central 565, East 752, Korangi 382, West 1421 and Malir 546 on the campaign. While 19 drivers were arrested for violation of Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).