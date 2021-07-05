574,453 persons vaccinated against corona

As many as 574,453 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 574,453 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 453,011 citizens had been given the first dose while 81,092 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 26,099 health workers were also given the first dose while 14,251 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 34,297 first doses and 22,864 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.