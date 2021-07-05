UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

574,453 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:43 PM

574,453 persons vaccinated against corona

As many as 574,453 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 574,453 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 453,011 citizens had been given the first dose while 81,092 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 26,099 health workers were also given the first dose while 14,251 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 34,297 first doses and 22,864 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 34 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which would remain open round-the-clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports P

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

3 minutes ago

Hungarian envoy, KP governor discuss bilateral iss ..

4 minutes ago

For first time Balochistan getting attention by an ..

4 minutes ago

South Koreans Urged to Leave Afghanistan by End of ..

4 minutes ago

DC holds district price control committee meeting

4 minutes ago

Pliskova into first Wimbledon quarter-final

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.