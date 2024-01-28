5,748 power pilferers caught, Rs 637.4m fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 5,748 power pilferers during the last 143 days, and imposed a fine of over Rs 637.4 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing anti-power-theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that over 13.9 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs. 445.4 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 5,375 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations, whereas the police also arrested 4,641 pilferers so far.

He said FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,850 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.196.1 million on them under the head of 4300,000 detection units.

In Jhang district, the teams detected electricity theft at 618 points and imposed a fine of Rs.76.8 million on them under the head of 1932,000 detection units.

In Bhakkar circle, the teams caught 680 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.75.1 million under 1500,000 units.

Similarly, 543 cases of electricity theft were detected in Chiniot district and the company imposed Rs. 74.7 million fine on them for 1744,000 detection units.

The teams caught 186 power pilferers from Khushab district and imposed a fine of Rs. 22.8 million for 446,000 detection units.

Meanwhile, 761 electricity thieves were caught from Mianwali district and a fine of Rs. 71.2 million for 1553,000 detection units was imposed on them.

From Sargodha district, 623 power pilferers were caught and the company imposed Rs. 62.1 million fine for 1280,000 detection units.

Likewise, the teams nabbed 420 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district and imposed a fine of Rs. 49.9 million on them for 952,000 detection units, spokesman added.