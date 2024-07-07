575 Majalis To Be Staged In Bahawalpur During Muharram
Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Around 575 religious majalis will be staged and 250 processions will be taken out in Bahawalpur district during Ashura of Muharram-ul-Haram.
Official sources said that all arrangements had been finalized to provide security to majalis and processions pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram in Bahawalpur district. “Law enforcement teams including the district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Special Branch and others have been assigned task to provide security to majalis, imambargahs and religious processions during Ashura of Moharram-Ul-Haram,” they said.
They said that 250 processions pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram would be taken out in Bahawalpur district during Ashura . “Seven procession come under A-category, five under B-category and 238 under C-category,” they said.
CCTV cameras, walk through gates and other security equipment would be installed at imambargahs and routes of processions, they concluded.
