5751 Litre Unhygienic Beverages Seized, Ten Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized 5751 litre unhygienic beverages and arrested ten outlaws during a crackdown launched across the region here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak and Director General PFA Shoaib Jadoon, the Director Operations PFA South Punjab Muhammad Saif along with Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a crackdown against the people involved in manufacturing unhygienic beverages.

During the raid at Multan Grain Market the officers recovered the unhygienic beverages manufactured by using chemicals, fake colors, sub-standatd material, fake labels and empty bottles of different brands.

The team also recovered adulterated red chilli during the crackdown.

In a statement issued here the Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk and added that strict action would be taken against the violators.

DG PFA Shoaib Jadoon said that the arrested outlaws were involved in manufacturing unhygienic beverages and supplying in different districts of South Punjab. He said that crackdown would continue on daily bases without any discrimination.

However, three separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police stations.

