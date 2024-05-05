577 Criminals Held In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 577 criminals including 277 proclaimed offenders
and 50 court absconders from various parts of the district during 200 crackdowns in April last.
The police also nabbed 12 people involved in murder cases, 12 notorious gangs, 44 drug pushers,
and 50 illegal weapon holders during the same period and recovered 90 motorcycles,14 cattle
heads, 4 cars, 2 rickshaws, 9 tola gold ornaments, other valuables worth Rs 180 millions,
30 pistols, 28 guns, 9 revolvers, 7 kalashnikovs, 3000 bullets, 45 rounds from outlaws.
District Police Officer Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said that crackdown against outlaws
would continue on daily basis and in this regard, zero tolerance policy would be adopted,
police sources said.
