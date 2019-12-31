577 persons shifted to shelter homes in Faisalabad

The district administration has shifted 577 homeless persons to temporary shelter homes in the district during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration has shifted 577 homeless persons to temporary shelter homes in the district during last 12 hours.

A spokesman of the district administration said here on Tuesday that temporary shelter homes have been set up at General Bus Stand, Allied Hospital, City Terminal, GTS Chowk, Sabzi Mandi Sadhar, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala, Sammundri and Chak Jhumra.

The teams of local administration identified 577 homeless persons and shifted them to these shelter homes.

The local administration was also providing meals, warm clothes and other facilities to them during the harsh and coldweather, he added.