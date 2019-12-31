UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

577 Persons Shifted To Shelter Homes In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:23 PM

577 persons shifted to shelter homes in Faisalabad

The district administration has shifted 577 homeless persons to temporary shelter homes in the district during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration has shifted 577 homeless persons to temporary shelter homes in the district during last 12 hours.

A spokesman of the district administration said here on Tuesday that temporary shelter homes have been set up at General Bus Stand, Allied Hospital, City Terminal, GTS Chowk, Sabzi Mandi Sadhar, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala, Sammundri and Chak Jhumra.

The teams of local administration identified 577 homeless persons and shifted them to these shelter homes.

The local administration was also providing meals, warm clothes and other facilities to them during the harsh and coldweather, he added.

Related Topics

Jaranwala Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Throw 'Gr ..

3 minutes ago

BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

22 minutes ago

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit ..

20 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.