577 Schemes Under Completion In Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Under the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha, a developmental review meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held at the Commissioner Office Bahawalpur, chaired by Director Development Bahawalpur Ismatullah
The meeting was attended by the Executive Engineers of Highways from Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and the District Forest Officer of Bahawalpur. Deputy Directors of Development from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnagar participated in the meeting via video link. The progress of ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Program was reviewed during the meeting.
Heads of the relevant departments were instructed to expedite the pace of work on developmental schemes and ensure quality work on projects at all costs.
The meeting highlighted that a total of 577 schemes are currently under completion across the division, with a total allocation of Rs 25 billion for the current fiscal year to complete these projects. It includes Rs 9 billion for 237 schemes in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 7 billion for 119 schemes in Bahawalnagar, and Rs 9 billion for 221 developmental schemes in Bahawalpur district. Additionally, there are 105 road sector schemes underway in Bahawalpur Division for which Rs 13 billion have been allocated in the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the Punjab government has initiated 109 additional schemes under the Chief Minister’s SDG program, at a cost of Rs 4 billion, for which tenders have been completed.
