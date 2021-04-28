UrduPoint.com
578 Coronavirus Patients Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

As many as 578 coronavirus patients were recovered during the past 24 hours, reported by the Health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 578 coronavirus patients were recovered during the past 24 hours, reported by the Health department .

According to the data shared by the health department, 219,468 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7074 beds were reserved in all government hospitals for coronavirus patients, out of which 4108 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 1612 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 794 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging coronavirus pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3285 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2330 beds were vacant.

However, 439 beds for coronavirus patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 309 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3067 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1499 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 449 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 772 ventilators for coronavirus patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 434 ventilators were under use while 288 were unoccupied.

Around 270 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 234 were occupied and 36 ventilators were vacant.

