5782 people vaccinated against coronavirus in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Health department Gilgit Baltistan Monday said that so far 5782 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the province and no adverse effects have been reported.

Chief Minister G-B Khalid Khurshid chaired a high-level meeting regarding prevention of coronavirus and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the third wave of coronavirus in the country here.

Chief Minister directed to ensure strict implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in all shopping malls, schools and public places.

Chief Minister also directed all Deputy Commissioners to make coronavirus vaccine mandatory for persons above 60 years of age in the concerned districts, adding that Coronavirus screening centers should be activated in the entrances of the province. Hesaid that Coronavirus SOPs should be mandatory at all events.