5,787 Dengue Patients Discharged From KP Hospitals: DRU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:20 PM

5,787 dengue patients discharged from KP hospitals: DRU

As many as 5,787 patients of dengue virus were discharged from different hospitals of Khyber Pakthunkhwa after receiving necessary treatment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 5,787 patients of dengue virus were discharged from different hospitals of Khyber Pakthunkhwa after receiving necessary treatment.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the health department has made elaborated arrangements for control of dengue virus and provision of quality treatment to dengue patients in the province.

Special beds were setup in hospitals besides fumigation spray was being conducted in dengue prone areas to dispose of its larva.

According to DRU, the number of dengue cases has mounted to 5,939 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa after report of 76 new cases in the province.

At least 33 new cases of dengue were reported from Peshawar, rising number to 2,373. Similarly, 10 new cases were reported from Swabi where total number of cases was mounted to 391.

