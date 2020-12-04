579 alm-seekers held during last week

Islamabad Police have arrested 579 beggars during the last week with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 579 beggars during the last week with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers.

According to police spokesman, Islamabad police have launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

He said that 579 beggars were nabbed during the last week while 12 cases were also registered against them. A total of 458 beggars were shifted to Edhi home during this period.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed, he said, had directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

He has directed all SPs to keep vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alm-seekers.

Special squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.