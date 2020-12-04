UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

579 Alm-seekers Held During Last Week

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

579 alm-seekers held during last week

Islamabad Police have arrested 579 beggars during the last week with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 579 beggars during the last week with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers.

According to police spokesman, Islamabad police have launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

He said that 579 beggars were nabbed during the last week while 12 cases were also registered against them. A total of 458 beggars were shifted to Edhi home during this period.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddun Syed, he said, had directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centers for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

He has directed all SPs to keep vigilant eye against beggars outside Masajid, Imambargahs as well as at markets and ensure arrest of professional alm-seekers.

Special squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads is being reviewed on daily basis.

He said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.

Meanwhile, the DIG (Operations) has also directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city. He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Women Market All From

Recent Stories

Huawei's CFO extradition case entered into last ph ..

17 minutes ago

Police busted inter-district gang in sialkot

28 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 cases reach 47,388 in Afghanist ..

29 seconds ago

Sharjah marks 49th National Day with rich musical ..

35 minutes ago

2021 Allam British Open scheduled for June

32 seconds ago

Ninteen gangs busted, looted valuables of over Rs ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.